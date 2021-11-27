Dogey-Inu (DINU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $35,920.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 964,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 419,039,952,293,956 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

