Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

