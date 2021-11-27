dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $237.24

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.24 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 4,066,232 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.24. The company has a market cap of £518.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

