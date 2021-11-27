Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman Sells 37,100 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,000.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

