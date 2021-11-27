DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

DD stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

