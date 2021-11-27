DXdao (DXD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.63 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $681.94 or 0.01244689 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $133,817.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.31 or 0.00392983 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00015357 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

