Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Reaches $92,810.74

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $92,810.74 and $127,559.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.46 or 0.00390082 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001326 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.57 or 0.01243331 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.