Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Dynex Capital worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 32,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

