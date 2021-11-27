Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $460.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.60 million and the lowest is $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $451.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

EPC traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 251,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

