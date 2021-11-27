Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC opened at $42.62 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

