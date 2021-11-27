Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 20,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,154. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. Eisai has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

