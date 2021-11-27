Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) is Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems makes up 5.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,788,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 112,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

