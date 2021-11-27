Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 8,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis stock remained flat at $$17.94 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Elis has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

