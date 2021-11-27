Emerald Crypto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $85.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $394,513.08 and $85.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

