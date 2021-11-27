EMX Royalty (EMX) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EMX Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s rivals have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMX Royalty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -15.00 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.62

EMX Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,152.12% 6.77% -0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 691 2355 2732 110 2.38

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.82%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMX Royalty rivals beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

