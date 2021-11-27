Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

