Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will announce $57.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Engagesmart.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

ESMT stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

