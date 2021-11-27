EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

