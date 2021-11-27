EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.03 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. 4,738,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,423. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

