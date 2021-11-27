Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 89.2% in November

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPAZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,335. Epazz has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Epazz

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

