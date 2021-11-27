European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 826 ($10.79) and last traded at GBX 836 ($10.92). Approximately 158,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 843 ($11.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £879.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.24%. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

