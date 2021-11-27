Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.95% from the company’s previous close.

PLL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.