EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of EVI Industries worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 117.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.89. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

