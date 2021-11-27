Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Evogene has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $235,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

