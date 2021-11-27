Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.73. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 197,354 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 268,072 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

