Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.13.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
