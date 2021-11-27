Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $440,575.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan L. Dolgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average is $163.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

