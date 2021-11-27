Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

