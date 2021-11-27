Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 1,011.1% in November

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,011.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ARSUF stock remained flat at $$17.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Fagron has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

