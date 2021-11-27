FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Reaches $35.55 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $86.25 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 74.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006108 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00047014 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.