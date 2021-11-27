Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

FANH opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

