Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,400. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

