FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 883,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 164,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 453,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.