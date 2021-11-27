Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $322.82

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.82 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 317.07 ($4.14). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 767,387 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.49. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

