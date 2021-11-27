Financial Analysis: VEREIT (NYSE:VER) versus Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of VEREIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of VEREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VEREIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT 22.20% 3.87% 1.98% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37%

Dividends

VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VEREIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT 1 6 0 0 1.86 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

VEREIT currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.55%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than VEREIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEREIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.92 $201.13 million $3.11 16.17 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 9.64 $4.23 million $0.43 13.67

VEREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VEREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats VEREIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

