Financial Analysis: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Holley and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 32.05 -$60.61 million $0.02 234.12

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Holley and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Summary

Holley beats XL Fleet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

