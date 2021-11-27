Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

