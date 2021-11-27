Financial Review: GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) vs. HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthEquity and GreenSky’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 6.53 $8.83 million $0.01 5,739.00 GreenSky $525.65 million 4.03 $9.97 million $0.57 20.19

GreenSky has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthEquity. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90% GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HealthEquity and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 7 1 2.90 GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. GreenSky has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.81%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than GreenSky.

Summary

HealthEquity beats GreenSky on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

