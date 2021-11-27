Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Trading Down 3.8%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0249 per share. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

