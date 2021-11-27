Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.86

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.86 and traded as high as C$35.00. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.65, with a volume of 69,993 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.3212821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

