First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) vs. Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Financial Survey

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 17.24% 29.78% 11.68%

0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First High-School Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.19 $11.71 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.66 $48.56 million $1.74 4.11

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats First High-School Education Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

