First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.01.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

