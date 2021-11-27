First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,778,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,464,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,009,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.75 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

