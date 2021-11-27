First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 10,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 19,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34.

