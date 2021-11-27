First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

