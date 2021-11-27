FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

