Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.10 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.
FSPKF stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
