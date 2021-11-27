Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.10 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.

FSPKF stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

