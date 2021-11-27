Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Five Point by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Five Point by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPH opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $894.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

