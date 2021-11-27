Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

FND traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.39. 353,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,055. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock worth $29,185,107. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,138,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.