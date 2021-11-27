Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,386 shares of company stock worth $3,906,097 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flywire by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flywire (FLYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.